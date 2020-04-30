Analysts Set Expectations for Stagecoach Group plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stagecoach Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SAGKF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF remained flat at $$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

