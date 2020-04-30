Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCBI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 32,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

