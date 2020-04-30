ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.