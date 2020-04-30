Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.15.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $280.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.90. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.47 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

