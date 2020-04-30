Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $356,658.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $356,658.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005787 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001876 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

