Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday.

Aravive stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 246,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,369. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aravive by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 52.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

