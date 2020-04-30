Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RCUS traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 608,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.