Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,079,688.60 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.29. 44,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,753. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

