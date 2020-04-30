Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.38-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075-6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.78.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.