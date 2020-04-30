Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of AJG opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.