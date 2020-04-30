Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.04% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

