Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,327.27 ($30.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($42.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,175 ($28.61). 3,059,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,761.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,250.26. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

