AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 13,917 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $333,868.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $56,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 9,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.