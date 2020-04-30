Atlantic Power (AT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.67.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AT shares. National Bank Financial cut Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

