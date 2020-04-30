Autoweb (AUTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Autoweb to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

