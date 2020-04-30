Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

