Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 7,407,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.