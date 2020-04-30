Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

