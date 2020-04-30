Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.08 ($4.74).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

