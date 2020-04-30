Bank Of Princeton to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

