Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the quarter. Bank Ozk makes up 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Bank Ozk worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

