Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankia stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

