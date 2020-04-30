Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNKXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankia alerts:

OTCMKTS BNKXF remained flat at $$0.96 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Bankia has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.