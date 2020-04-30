Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 10,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The company has a market cap of $125.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.