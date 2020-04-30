BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.8325 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

