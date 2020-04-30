Bezant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,078.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $94,078.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

