BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,360 shares of company stock worth $1,177,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

