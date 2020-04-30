BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,948 shares of company stock worth $7,857,197. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 2,032,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

