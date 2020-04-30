BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BMXMF traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. BioMerieux has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

