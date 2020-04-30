BitMax Token (BTMX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

