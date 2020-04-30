Blockport (BPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $6,590.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

