Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

