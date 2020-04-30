Boolberry Price Hits $0.17 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,601.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00726747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003696 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.