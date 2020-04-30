Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 11,143,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,338. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

