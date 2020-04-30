Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

BSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,143,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Braun Stacey Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 348,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.5% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 42,367,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,261,000 after buying an additional 14,035,306 shares during the last quarter. Churchill Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Churchill Management now owns 209,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Company increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Company now owns 59,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

