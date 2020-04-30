Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,165. The company has a market cap of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $23,056,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

