Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

