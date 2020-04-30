Brokers Set Expectations for Arcosa Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACA. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Arcosa by 38.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

