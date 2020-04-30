Brokers Set Expectations for Emera Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.67. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

