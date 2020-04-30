Brokers Set Expectations for PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 2,107,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,486,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

