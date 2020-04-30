BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 88,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTGOF. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.