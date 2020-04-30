BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $26,649.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.03954893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035844 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011357 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

