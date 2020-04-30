Bureau Veritas’ (IKTSF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IKTSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

