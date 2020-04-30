C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of CHRW opened at $71.26 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 161.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

