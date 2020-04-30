Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Cadiz worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDZI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

