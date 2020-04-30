CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

CRNCY remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.