Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Calix worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

