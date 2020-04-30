Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

