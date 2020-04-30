Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 1,280,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

