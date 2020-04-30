Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Capital Power stock opened at C$27.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.22. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

